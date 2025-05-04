The Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs, and there are some injury concerns coming into the series. Darius Garland is on the injury report with a left great toe sprain and has been dealing with the ailment since their first-round series against the Miami Heat. The Cavs guard missed two games of the series, but they were still able to win without him.

Garland has been working to come back on the court, and the hope is that he is ready for this series to help the team advance to the next round as well.

Here is what you need to know about Garland's injury status before Game 1 against the Pacers.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Pacers

Garland is listed as questionable against the Pacers, and it seems like his status is up in the air when talking about his availability for Game 1. Garland did not practice with the team the day before Game 1, but he did go through a full-contact session two days before the game.

“We're just in this kind of area where you just got to kind of see day by day and see how it feels tomorrow morning,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said via ESPN. The toe's a tough one. But the good thing, when we watch him shooting right now, he's moving well.”

With Garland sidelined the past few games for the Cavs, Sam Merrill has stepped in his place in the starting lineup. Not having their point guard on the floor is big, as Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists during the regular season. Though the Cavs have shown that they can win games without Garland, that won't always be the case, especially as they continue to go on this playoff run.

The Cavs have been able to stay relatively healthy throughout the season, which is why they were one of the best teams in the league this year. They've had one of the best offenses and defenses in the league, and the backcourt of Garland and Donovan Mitchell has been better than it's ever been since they've been together. The Cavs are ready to make a deep playoff run, but it's going to start with Garland getting on the floor and being his best self.

Pacers injury report

For the Pacers, Isaiah Jackson is listed as out with a right Achilles tendon tear.