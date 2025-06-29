With LeBron James opting into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-2026 season, many assume he is returning for one final season. However, NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor proposed an interesting trade idea that the Cleveland Cavaliers could offer the Los Angeles Lakers to bring ‘The King' back home for one last ride.

The Cavaliers could pull off the blockbuster trade with an offer based around point guard Darius Garland and All-Star center Jarrett Allen, according to O'Connor. The reporter believes the trade would actually be beneficial for Cleveland's short-term and long-term outlook.

“LeBron James to the Cavaliers would require getting under the second apron, which would mean losing Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and a third guy,” O'Connor tweeted. “It's a lot to give up for a player who may not put you over the top and may have only one year left. Then again, Allen has folded in the playoffs and Garland is a tiny guard. Could trading them be a low-key salary dump for Cleveland?

“Then, whenever LeBron retires, the front office would have cap flexibility to build next to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley with better-fitting players than Allen and Garland. So in a strange way, adding LeBron could help them optimize their short-term title odds while also helping in the long term.”

James, 40, continues to mull retirement each offseason, but has yet to show any signs of significant decline on the court. His decision to exercise his player option instead of re-negotiating his deal furthers his one-year-at-a-time approach. However, James' agent, Rich Paul, recently raised another question with his comments on his client's latest career decision.

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul sparks Lakers trade rumors

After James opted into his final contract year, Paul raised eyebrows with his cryptic comments on the decision. Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania that James “wants to compete for a championship” and wants to end his career with a team that has a “realistic chance” to give him his fifth ring. Paul's comments alluded to their belief that the Lakers are not in a position to win a title.

James managed to check off the final item on his retirement bucket list by playing with his son, Bronny James, for the Lakers. With nothing else left to prove in his dominant career, James seems to continue to be on the brink of retirement.