The New England Patriots invested heavily in their offensive line this season, including drafting Will Campbell with their number four overall pick last year. Campbell was brought in to help the Patriots provide more time for rising quarterback Drake Maye to make things happen in the pocket, a luxury he didn't have the majority of time in his rookie season.

Recently, Campbell faced off against Vikings Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard during the joint practices between the two teams.

After practice on Monday, Campbell spoke on what that experience was like.

“I think anytime in practice when you get to go against a guy from a different team that is a double-digit sack guy in the NFL as a rookie, it does nothing but good things for you,” Campbell said, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. “You don’t take anything like that for granted. Getting to go against a double-digit sack guy every day for two practices, it’s pretty good to go against somebody else other than my teammates. That’s a damn good football player.”

Campbell posted a record of 2-1-1 against Greenard in 1v1 drills between the two teams, but did allow four sacks in the full team drills, per Daniels.

Can the Patriots make a leap?

Article Continues Below
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Patriots' offensive line was arguably the team's biggest weak link in the 2024 season. In fact, for a time, some fans were wondering whether it would even be worth it to trot Maye out onto the field considering the beating he would almost assuredly take as a result of that unit.

While some of that did come to fruition, the Patriots saw some of the flashes of stardom in Maye that allowed him to become the number three overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he will still be playing behind likely multiple rookies on the offensive line this year, the Patriots are hoping that added experience, along with the hire of new head coach Mike Vrabel, will be enough to allow Maye and the team's offense to flourish this year.

The Patriots have one more preseason game to tune up before the regular season begins on September 7 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

More Patriots News
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks onto the field before a game against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium.
Mike Vrabel drops honest admission about rejecting Bill Belichick’s offerZachary Draves ·
New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf discusses the teamís recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots VP Eliot Wolf hints at potential trade for star playerGerard Angelo Samillano ·
New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. WR Efton Chism III faces a mystery injury as Patriots Mike Vrabel provides updates, raising questions about his preseason breakout and roster hopes.
Patriots’ preseason star dealing with mystery injuryYasmin Edañol ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Patriots’ Drake Maye makes confession after uneven preseason showing vs. VikingsEvan Dammarell ·
Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Patriots’ undrafted WR makes charge for 53-man roster spotJaren Kawada ·
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Vrabel
Patriots fans can’t believe the latest Kyle Dugger blunderZachary Howell ·