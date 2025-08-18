The Minnesota Vikings had one of the league's best defenses last season, and it was from the help of several players on that side of the ball. One of those players is Josh Metellus, who has been consistent in the past two years for the Vikings. In their latest joint practice, Metellus injured his shoulder during the team's two-minute drill, and he underwent tests to see how severe it was.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell shared an update on Metellus, and it doesn't sound like anything serious, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

“Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says Josh Metellus is going to work back in today. Avoided anything major from play Thursday in joint practices,” Lewis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Vikings signed Metellus to a three-year contract extension in July, with the deal worth $36 million and a maximum value of $42 million. He was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

Metellus was mostly known as a special teams player for the first three years of his career, but his role expanded when defensive coordinator Brian Flores joined the team in 2023. Since then, Metellus has played several different positions on defense and has played 97% of the snaps on that side of the ball.

He will be even more important this season, as safety Camryn Bynum left the team in free agency to sign with the Indianapolis Colts. Most of the core group is returning for the season, and they should once again be at the top of the league on defense.

It will be interesting to see how the Vikings fare as a group, with J.J. McCarthy being the guy at quarterback this year, as Sam Darnold went to the Seattle Seahawks. If McCarthy can have a good season, the Vikings may be a team to look out for again in the NFC.