Miami football star quarterback Carson Beck was absolutely hyped following the Hurricanes' incredible 31-27 victory on Thursday over the Ole Miss Rebels at the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl.

Beck, who rushed in the game-winning touchdown, was immediately interviewed on the field after helping the No. 10-seed Miami football team punch its ticket to the CFP National Championship Game.

“I told them we got three minutes for the rest of our life, bro… No s**t else matters,” Beck said when asked about the final Miami drive before apologizing for cussing while on air.

“Nothing else matters. We got 3 minutes to go do this. Everything we've worked for since January, all the adversity that we have faced, all comes down to three minutes in the semifinals.”

"The Best Feeling I've Ever Had." See Carson Beck Describe scoring the Game Winning Touchdown. What a long journey it's been for Beck. When the Canes lost their second game he was labeled a disappointment. The only one disappointed now are the teams he's defeated.

That slip-up was not the real story of the night for Beck and Miami football, of course.

With the Rebels taking the lead late in the fourth quarter after Trinidad Chambliss found tight end Dae'Quan Wright for a 24-yard touchdown, followed by a successful 2-point conversion, Beck took to the field for the most important drive of the season thus far for Miami.

Beck delivered for his team, as he capped a 15-play drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown that put the Hurricanes in front for good.

Ole Miss was left with 18 seconds to respond, but the Chambliss' Hail Mary attempt didn't find anyone in the end zone.

Beck, who won two national titles with the Georgia Bulldogs, finished the Fiesta Bowl with 268 passing yards and two touchdowns against an interception on 23-of-37 pass completions.