Whether he likes it or not, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is undeniably one of the faces of the NBA. He has proven many times that he is an elite talent who can draw large crowds with his electric playing style.

But Edwards has learned over the years that while highlight plays are great to see, he needs to be a well-rounded player to help carry the Timberwolves to greater heights.

He has consistently improved different facets of his game, including his on-ball defense, three-point shooting, and playmaking. The 24-year-old Edwards shared that the light bulb went off for him two years ago in the playoffs, as he realized that his game cannot just be about getting buckets.

“That opened my eyes to like, ‘Okay, I got to get off it a little bit more to loosen it up.' But now it’s just fun. I know they're gonna trap me. Whatever they're gonna do, I got an answer for it,” said the Timberwolves star, as quoted by The Minnesota Star Tribune's Chris Hine.

Edwards helped Minnesota beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 131-122, at Target Center on Thursday. He tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block.

He teamed up with Julius Randle, who finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists, as the Timberwolves improved to 25-13.

They fell short in the conference finals in back-to-back seasons, but with Edwards continuing to mature and seeing the game through a different lens, it is only a matter of time until they get over the hump and reach the NBA Finals.