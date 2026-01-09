The Detroit Tigers and ace left-hander Tarik Skubal are on course for a high-profile salary arbitration case for the 2026 season after failing to reach an agreement before Thursday night’s deadline. The reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner filed for $32 million, while Detroit countered at $19 million, creating a $13 million gap — the largest in Major League Baseball arbitration history.

If the case goes before a panel, the arbitrators will choose either Skubal’s figure or the Tigers’ proposal; they cannot select a number in between. The hearing will take place between late January and mid-February in Scottsdale, Arizona. The outcome could reset the ceiling for arbitration-eligible pitchers and make Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in MLB arbitration history, surpassing David Price’s $19.75 million one-year salary with Detroit in 2015. Currently, the record for the largest one-year arbitration contract belongs to outfielder Juan Soto, who earned $31 million with the New York Yankees in 2024.

Skubal enters the final year of team control before becoming a free agent after the 2026 season. Represented by agent Scott Boras, the 29-year-old appears ready to chase a record-setting free-agent contract that could reach $400 million. Though the Tigers could still negotiate a multi-year deal, the club operates as a file-and-trial team under president of baseball operations Scott Harris, making a settlement on a one-year contract unlikely.

Beyond the potential record salary, the case involves unique arbitration rights. With over five years of MLB service time, Skubal can compare himself to any pitcher in baseball, not just past arbitration-eligible players, giving him a strong argument to justify a $32 million one-year salary. If successful, he would also surpass Jacob deGrom’s record raise of $9.6 million from 2019.

The southpaw’s arbitration case is grounded in his stellar performance over the past two seasons. In 2024, Skubal led the American League with a 2.39 ERA and completed 31 starts while striking out 228 batters and securing 18 wins. He followed that up with another outstanding year, garnering a 13-6 record, a 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, and a 0.891 WHIP in 195⅓ innings, with a 32.2% strikeout rate and 4.4% walk rate. He also made his second All-Star appearance and became the first back-to-back AL Cy Young winner since Pedro Martinez in 1999-2000. In the last two years, Skubal has combined for a 31-10 record with a 2.30 ERA and 469 strikeouts in 387⅓ innings.