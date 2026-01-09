Miami (FL) football last played for the national championship four years before Malachi Toney was born. Carson Beck sent the Hurricanes back to the title game with his epic game-winning scramble. Toney himself became a born Hurricanes legend with some spectacular moments against Ole Miss.

Toney was supposed to be enjoying his senior year at American Heritage High in Fort Lauderdale. But he enrolled to Miami early and now, will taste his first national title game. And did it by showing grit alongside the ‘Canes with under 5:30 left.

He later dropped a defiant truth bomb after the climactic back-and-forth with the Rebels won by Miami 31-27.

“We bend but we don’t break. We fight 'til the end,” Toney said via Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals.

Malachi Toney grew fast during Miami vs. Ole Miss

Toney was evaluated as an “inside receiver with the skills to emerge as a high-volume target and a go-to playmaker in a spread attack” by Andrew Ivins of 247Sports.

This scouting blurb manifested inside State Farm Stadium. Especially during the fourth when Ole Miss briefly went up.

Beck fired a simple short screen to Toney. But he slipped past two botched tackle attempts, lost his footing momentarily, yet still raced to the end zone for 36 yards.

MALACHI TONEY TAKES IT 36-YARDS FOR A MIAMI TD 🌀 They now lead Ole Miss 24-19 with 5 minutes remaining! pic.twitter.com/0H6xR1RdSY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2026

Yet that wasn't his most uncanny moment. It arrived during the final drive…and on a pass ruled incomplete but still highlight worthy.

MALACHI TONEY OMG!!!!! Play under review! pic.twitter.com/yjI8nONkZy — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) January 9, 2026

Toney caught five passes for 81 yards and scored the late touchdown. He even prompted NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach to start his Heisman Trophy campaign for 2026.

Miami last went to the national championship game way before Sept. 17, 2007 — Toney's born day. He birthed into a new beloved Hurricanes star right in front of the past legends who wore the “U” on their helmet. Now he gets one more home game with the ‘Canes — the national title game at Hard Rock Stadium.