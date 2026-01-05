The Pittsburgh Steelers entered Week 18 with everything on the line. Pittsburgh rose to the occasion, defeating Baltimore 26-24 thanks to a missed field goal by Tyler Loop as time expired. The Steelers won the AFC North with the victory and guaranteed themselves a home playoff game next weekend. But one Steelers player did not feel much like celebrating in the locker room after the big win.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt literally did not want the smoke after Sunday's huge win. He made a hasty retreat from the team locker room, which was reportedly full of cigar smoke.

“Cigar smoke everywhere. Got out of there as quickly as possible,” Watt said after the game, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Watt was wearing a “been there, won that” t-shirt that celebrates Pittsburgh's AFC North division title during his postgame remarks.

Of course, Watt wanted to play it safe with his lung after missing several games with a collapsed lung. Especially now that the Steelers still have meaningful football to play during the postseason.

Watt was excited to get back on the field in Week 18. He made that clear during comments he made before Sunday Night Football.

“I feel really good,” Watt declared. “Not sure that I could've said that a week ago. … I'm excited to play.”

Watt certainly made an impact in his first game back after his lung issues. The veteran edge rusher logged one tackle, one assist, and an interception against the Ravens.

He finished the regular season with 23 tackles, 32 assists, seven sacks, and two interceptions. Watt is still an incredibly important player for Pittsburgh's defense, even if he isn't putting up 20 sacks a season anymore.

Now the Steelers need to get back to work as they prepare for their upcoming playoff game.

Next up for the Steelers is a home playoff game against the Texans. That game kicks off at 8PM ET on Monday January 12th.

That should give Pittsburgh some extra time to prepare after hosting Sunday Night Football.