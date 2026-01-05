With the Houston Astros surrounded by rumors around the moves the team could make in the offseason, the latest reporting gives insight into the players who are likely not be with the ball club anymore. As the Astros signed Tatsuya Imai from Japan to start his MLB career on a contract worth up to $63 million, it could lead to one of these three players being moved.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, they doubled down on a report that Houston “appears increasingly likely” to deal either Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, or Jesus Sanchez. They would say that trading one of the three names would “create the payroll flexibility” to address other needs like a back-up catcher, a left-handed batter, or a reliever.

“As The Athletic’s Chandler Rome wrote Friday, a trade of Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, or Jesús Sánchez appears increasingly likely,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. “Moving Paredes or Walker would address the Astros’ infield surplus. Moving any of the three would create the payroll flexibility to fill the team’s remaining needs, a backup catcher, and either a left-handed bat or a leverage reliever.”

With Paredes and Sanchez on the list, one of the names in Walker had been reported in the past as one that Houston is “trying to move,” via Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“The Astros are trying to move Christian Walker and Jake Meyers, the Royals will move a starter for a power-hitting left fielder, and the Red Sox will trade Jarren Duran if they get the right corner infielder or starting pitcher,” Bowden wrote on Dec. 11

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens regarding the Astros and potential trades as the team looks to improve after finishing 87-75 and being eliminated from the playoffs.