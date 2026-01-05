With the regular season now over, the Tennessee Titans have dived head first into their head coaching search. Atop the list sits an unsurprising name.

The Titans have officially requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. He is joined by Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As teams get eliminated from the playoffs, Tennessee's list will only expand. For now, the Titans are trying to figure out what type of coach aligns with their vision of the future.

What makes Nagy's immediate inclusion in the hunt unsurprising is his ties to Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi. The pair worked together on the Chiefs before Borgonzi accepted the role with his new franchise. With an immediate connection in place, the general manager may choose to go with someone he trusts.

Still, Nagy will have to answer for his tenure with the Chicago Bears. In his first run as a head coach, he led the Bears to the playoffs twice, winning Coach of the Year in 2018. However, Chicago decided to move on after a 6-11 tenure in 2021. His career record sits at 34-31.

Perhaps Borgonzi and the Titans believe that with a change of scenery, Nagy could shine as a head coach again. He'll have his quarterback in place to work with with Cam Ward. There will be plenty of competition for the job, as Tennessee doesn't want to flub things after the Brian Callahan disaster. But throughout the process, Nagy's name will be tied to the opening.