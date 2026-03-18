The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for ways to improve this offseason amid what has been a mixed bag of a free agency period so far. On Wednesday, the team opted to add more depth to its quarterback room by swinging a trade with an NFC foe.

“Trade: Panthers are trading veteran QB Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per sources,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Dalton has been the backup quarterback in Carolina for the last couple of seasons, backing up former number one overall draft pick Bryce Young. Young at one point was benched for the veteran Dalton, but the latter's struggles to produce this year ultimately opened up the door for retake his starting job with the Panthers, and he ended up leading them to the playoffs as a result.

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Meanwhile, the Eagles don't have many options behind starting quarterback Jalen Hurts at the moment, with Tanner McKee being the only player at the position on the roster. Hurts has been quite durable during his career so far, but having a veteran backup in Dalton to turn to should he miss time at any point should give the team some peace of mind.

It's unclear how much Dalton has left in the tank at the age of 38, but he certainly will provide some veteran leadership and experience, and an ability to read defenses, should he ever be called upon to start.