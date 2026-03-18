The Oklahoma City Thunder could continue its five-game road trip by facing the Brooklyn Nets without three starters — All-Star Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Lu Dort. After beating the Orlando Magic clinched a playoff berth for the Thunder, becoming the first team to do so this season, while stretching its winning streak to eight. Oklahoma City improved to 54-15.

However, if the defending champions are to extend its streak to nine, the Thunder will have to pull it off without Dort and Hartenstein, with Holmgren listed as questionable on the injury report. Hartenstein, who returned from a left soleus injury last week, is ruled out due to management. Dort is out due to rest, and Holmgren, still recovering from a left hip contusion, is listed as questionable.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 40 points, five rebounds, and four steals in Tuesday's win against the Magic. Chet Holmgren added 20 points, 12 rebounds, and one block. Lu Dort tallied five points and two rebounds, and Isaiah Hartenstein chipped in eight assists, seven rebounds, and one block.

Alex Caruso addresses memorable play in Thunder win

One of the most memorable moments of the Thunder's 113-108 win against the Magic happened in the first half when Alex Caruso used a shoe to block a shot. Caruso, who was slapped with a goaltending and a technical foul on the play, admitted he regrets making the play, he said, per The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez.

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“I've never been in that situation before. It came next to me. So, I was just like I'm going to use it,” Caruso said. “I just thought I was going to block it. I honestly didn't know what the call would be. I didn't know it was going to be a goaltending and a tech. If I had known that, I probably wouldn't have done it.”

When Caruso realized it was too late to put his shoe back on during the play, he decided to use it.

“As soon as I had my shoe in my hand, it crept in my mind to use it,” Caruso added. “Not in a malicious way, but I'm going to try to make a play to stop the ball. It's just one of those weird NBA plays that probably won't happen for like another 10 years.”

"As soon as I had my shoe in my hand, it crept in my mind to use it. … It's just one of those weird NBA plays that probably won't happen for like another 10 years." Alex Caruso on getting a tech for using his shoe to block a shot. (via @Justintohoops)pic.twitter.com/8QyPsPf1OB https://t.co/DPknnY5ha1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

Caruso finished with two points, eight rebounds, and two steals in Tuesday's win against the Magic.