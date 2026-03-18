Just months after Paul McCartney's 2025 Got Back Tour ended, he will be back on the road for two special concerts, like he did last year at the Bowery Ballroom.

He announced he will perform two shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Mar. 27 and 28. They are being billed as “intimate” shows at the iconic venue.

Getting tickets will be hard, though. The announcement on his website said that “extremely limited tickets” are available, and it will be a “phone-free experience.”

How to buy tickets to Paul McCartney's 2026 LA shows

If you want to get tickets, fans have until 10 pm PST on Wednesday, Mar. 18, to register for access. Tickets are being distributed through AXS.

Article Continues Below

According to AXS' website, the platform “gives every fan an equal shot at tickets at the artist's set price.” This helps reduce the risk of bots or scalpers snagging all of the tickets.

It's unknown what the shows will entail. It is being billed as something separate from his ongoing Got Back Tour, which recently concluded a North American leg in November 2025.

The Got Back Tour initially began in 2022. It was his first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Freshen Up Tour was his last tour before that, and it ran from Sept. 17, 2018, to July 13, 2019.

Paul McCartney Rocks the Fonda is a special limited engagement and perhaps a warm-up gig for more things to come. Perhaps McCartney is getting ready to usher in a new era, as he has a new album on the way.

Either way, fans should be pumped to see McCartney on the road again. His live shows usually go for almost three hours and feature songs spanning his entire career, from the Beatles to Wings to his solo discography.