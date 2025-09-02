Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for a reason. He spent just one season in college with Duke basketball before declaring for the NBA Draft. At 18 years old, the forward is unquestionably ready for the highest level of professional basketball. However, there have been many No. 1 overall picks over the years — but only a few true generational talents. Is Flagg — who has been called a future generational star by many around the NBA world — a part of that select group of players?

Cooper Flagg's ceiling is high without question. A generational star either needs to be extremely dominant or bring something to the table that we have not seen before.

Victor Wembanyama is the most recent player to earn the claim. The San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall pick in 2023, Wembanyama stands 7'5″ and can shoot and dribble like a guard. He's terrific on both ends of the floor. There is no denying his generational talent potential.

Zion Williamson was referred to as generational as well. Some are already calling the New Orleans Pelicans forward a bust, but the truth is that Williamson's career has been impacted by injuries. Before Williamson, LeBron James was regarded as possibly the next Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan.

He has lived up to the hype. James brought all-around dominance to the floor, with many considering him to be unguardable. He could get to the basket without any trouble while locking down opponents on defense.

So, is Flagg up next?

Breaking down Cooper Flagg's generational talent potential

Flagg is able to play at a high level on both ends of the floor. His offensive ceiling is high, but Flagg's defensive prowess is arguably even more exciting — something that says a lot given his offensive ability.

Beginning with the offense, he features the talent to score at all three levels. He shot the ball well in college but his three-point shot is still a work-in-progress. Still, he should be able to develop into a reliable long-range scorer in the league.

Flagg's mid-range and finishing ability are NBA-ready without question. The former Duke standout can score in a variety of ways from the mid-range. Meanwhile, his finishing ability at the basket is nothing short of electric. Flagg will throw down no shortage of powerful dunks at the American Airlines Center in future seasons that will energize the fans.

Defensively, Flagg offers the ability to cover multiple positions at 6'9″. He can cause plenty of havoc due to his length and I.Q. Whether it's blocking shots, forcing steals, staying in front of a ball-handler, interrupting passing lanes or more, Flagg projects to be an All-NBA defensive presence.

Cooper Flagg has drawn comparisons to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Tatum features a similar frame and is 6'8″. He's also a star two-way player. Tatum has yet to win an MVP, but he is always in the conversation.

However, there is an argument to be made that Flagg can be even better than Tatum — something that would be incredibly impressive given the fact that Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA.

In all reality, we will not know if Flagg is truly generational until years from now. It may even require a decade or so to give a definitive answer. From a potential standpoint, however, Flagg features the tools and ceiling of a generational superstar in the NBA.