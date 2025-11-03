Cooper Flagg is off to a poor start whenever he's on the court for the Dallas Mavericks this season.

Flagg is going through the first season of his NBA career after the Mavericks selected him first overall in the 2025 draft. They envision high potential with him being the future face of the franchise after trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers last season in exchange for Anthony Davis.

However, Flagg is off to a bumpy start to the 2025-26 campaign. Team reporter Tim MacMahon talked about the rookie's struggles during his Nov. 3 appearance on The Hoop Collective podcast. He mentioned how Flagg's plus-minus is the second worst in the entire NBA. The shooting splits aren't much better, shooting below 40% overall and 30% from three.

MacMahon begins to sound some alarms for Cooper Flagg with his struggles shooting and his -69 plus minus statistic. Only Klay Thompson, Flagg's teammate, has a worse plus minus in the NBA at -72.

“Look man, I’m not selling any Cooper Flagg stock, but it’s a struggle for him man. He has the second worst plus minus in the league. His shooting numbers are unsightly to say the least. I think he’s a good passer for a 6’9 18-year-old forward. He’s not a good passer for an NBA point guard. Certainly not right now,” MacMahon said at the 49:57 mark.

What lies ahead for Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

Cooper Flagg will certainly have the margin for error as he adapts to the NBA throughout his rookie season. However, it will come at the cost of the Mavericks being inconsistent with their overall play.

Six games into the season, Flagg is averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game. He is shooting 37.3% from the field, including 28.6% from beyond the arc, and 100% from the free-throw line.

Dallas has been underwhelming to begin the campaign, having a 2-4 record after six games. They've only beaten the Toronto Raptors and an injured Indiana Pacers squad while falling to the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Detroit Pistons.

The Mavericks will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup. They are on the road when they face the Houston Rockets on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.