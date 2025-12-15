John Cena just finished his career at the nation's capital in Washington, D.C. While the event was attended by several notable pro-wrestling veterans and Hollywood personas, it lacked the presence of the heavily rumored USA President Donald Trump, and the reason for it is now out.

While Trump was speculated to be a part of the show, he chose to skip the event. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently opened up about Trump's absence during the show at the Capital One Arena on Dec. 13, 2025.

“Neither Vince McMahon nor Donald Trump was at the show, ” Meltzer wrote. “They wanted Trump. He attended the Army vs. Navy football game not far away and could have made it to both, but his decision was not to come.”

Despite being just not far away from the show, the US President decided to attend the Army vs. Navy football game over Cena's retirement match.

Rumors about Trump and McMahon attending the show had emerged due to their connection to the promotion and John Cena. However, both men found it better to skip.

Following a career spanning over multiple decades and title wins, Cena finally gave up against Gunther in a surprising finish to the match.

John Cena's father is proud of his son's career

Days before John Cena's retirement match, his father opened up on the Best For Business podcast and expressed his pride in his son's career.

“I’ve experienced a young man start from the beginning, from the very, very bottom,” Cena's father claimed. “If anybody doesn’t believe hustle, loyalty, and respect, (he has) proven to you as an individual that you yourself, hustling and believing in yourself, being loyal to yourself and those around you, and giving respect to those close to you and around you and yourself, you can accomplish anything.”

While retired from in-ring action, Cena will continue to work as an ambassador for WWE.