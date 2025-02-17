Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is no stranger to making headlines for odd reasons and has done so once again. Irving is attempting to gain eligibility to play for Australia in the 2028 Olympic Games.

“Man, we’re in the process of that right now, just trying to figure out the best route for me to be eligible,” Irving said after the NBA All-Star game via Fox Sports. “There’s a lot of paperwork involved. Obviously, USA still has a decision to make, but for me, I’m just trying to do what’s best. Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great.”

Irving, who was born in Melbourne, Australia and holds dual citizenship, would like to represent the country.

“I consider myself an international player even though I played on Team USA,” Irving said. “A lot of my peers laugh at me when I bring it up and some fans may not agree, but I was born in Australia. Team USA asked me to play for them when I was 17 or 18… I wanted to play for Australia, but it just didn’t happen. Coach K wasn’t going to let that happen either.”

Irving's move would be an unprecedented one if he succeeded in gaining eligibility.

Kyrie Irving opens up on relationship with Stephen Curry

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving knows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry well. The pair likes to compete against one another.

“Me and Steph's relationship is ultra competitive,” Irving said via Fastbreak On SI. “That's where it started from. Just because we didn't really know each other coming into the league… I'm on record saying that he's been the guy for our generation for a while… I've learned a lot from him…

“We've kept it competitive, but at the same time, when we're in places like this, we can open up to each other and talk from places of just understanding that we know what it's like being in that pressure cooker. Being a small guard and leading your team.”