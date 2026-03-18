For the Queen City, the March Madness stakes extend far beyond the tournament brackets. Sure, the college basketball world descends into its annual frenzy of buzzer-beaters and Cinderella stories. However, the Charlotte Hornets’ front office is quietly sharpening its focus on the future. The 2026 NBA Draft is already being hailed as a generational goldmine. With Jeff Peterson at the helm, the Hornets are no longer just passive observers of the lottery. They are a rising squad looking for the final pieces of a playoff puzzle.

For a franchise that has spent years searching for a consistent identity, the sight of elite prospects under the bright lights of the NCAA Tournament is a scouting mission of the highest order. Charlotte is hunting for winners who can thrive when the pressure is at its peak. This month’s action provides the ultimate litmus test for the stars of tomorrow.

Resilient turnaround

The story of the 2025-26 Hornets season has been one of gritty persistence and an electrifying mid-season revival. After stumbling out of the gates with a lackluster 4-14 record, the Hornets orchestrated a turnaround that shook the Eastern Conference. Propelled by the brilliance of LaMelo Ball and the scoring gravity of Kon Knueppel, Charlotte clawed back to a .500 record by mid-March. They currently sit at 34-34 and are firmly entrenched in the Play-In conversation.

The highlight of this resurgence was a historic nine-game winning streak in early 2026. That's longest in nearly three decades. Despite battling late-season injury setbacks to Tidjane Salaün and Moussa Diabaté, the Hornets have proven they can compete with the league’s elite.

Missing pieces in the Queen City

As the Hornets transition from a rebuilding project into a legitimate playoff contender, their draft strategy must revolve around finding specific archetypes that complement their core. Yes, Ball and Knueppel provide elite playmaking and floor-spacing. That said, the roster still lacks a definitive, lockdown defensive stopper on the wing and a versatile interior presence. They need someone who can protect the rim without clogging the paint.

Peterson has methodically stockpiled assets, and entering the 2026 draft, the focus will likely be on high-IQ prospects who can switch multiple positions and provide defensive toughness. Charlotte doesn't just need more talent. They need the right talent to solidify a top-tier defensive unit that can match their explosive offensive output.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

If there is a sleeper pick who could immediately stabilize the Hornets’ rotation, it is Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg. Standing at 6-foot-9 with an expansive 7-foot-4 wingspan, Lendeborg has emerged as the Big Ten Player of the Year by doing literally everything on the floor. He is a defensive dynamo who anchored a top-five national defense this season. Lendeborg has the lateral quickness to switch onto guards and the verticality to protect the rim.

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For Charlotte, Lendeborg fits the mold perfectly as a high-IQ playmaker who can facilitate from the high post or grab a defensive board and push the break himself. His recent heroics in the Big Ten Tournament prove that he is a player built for the bright lights of March. If the Hornets want someone who can step into a high-stakes NBA environment and contribute to winning from day one, Lendeborg’s versatility makes him an irresistible target.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Of course defense is a priority. Still, one can never have enough elite shot-creation in the modern NBA. As such, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson is the gold standard of this class. Despite some minor health scares earlier in the season, Darryn remains a mesmerizing offensive talent who operates with a level of poise and dexterity rarely seen at the collegiate level. He is a three-level scorer who can manipulate defenses with his change-of-pace handle. Darryn also has a picturesque jumper that demands respect the moment he crosses half-court.

For the Hornets, Darryn offers a secondary engine who can carry the load or play off the ball with equal efficiency. If he leads the Jayhawks on a deep March run, his stock as a top-three lock will be undeniable. The prospect of pairing his offensive ceiling with Charlotte’s young core is a dream scenario for the front office.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Rounding out the trio of prospects to monitor is Houston point guard Kingston Flemings. He embodies the toughness and intelligence that the Hornets have prioritized under their new leadership. Flemings is a relentless competitor and a defensive pest at the point of attack. That said, it is his playmaking vision and decision-making that truly set him apart. In the Kelvin Sampson system, he has blossomed into a leader who understands how to control the tempo of a game and put teammates in positions to succeed.

His 2025-26 stats reflect a player who values efficiency and winning over gaudy individual numbers. That makes him an ideal fit for a Charlotte team looking to move away from high-volume, low-impact archetypes. As Flemings leads the Cougars through the bracket, his ability to manage late-game situations will be a primary focus for scouts looking to see if he can be the steady hand that guides a second unit in the NBA.