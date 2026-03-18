For most of Tuesday night's First Four game between Texas and NC State, two of the final at-large teams in the March Madness field, the Longhorns looked the stronger of the two. However, a late-game collapse allowed the Wolfpack to come all the way back and tie the game on a Tre Holloman free throw.

It appeared as if Will Wade's group had done enough to force overtime, where it would have all of the momentum. However, Texas guard Tramon Mark had other ideas. The senior sunk his second consecutive contested jump shot, this one with just one second remaining, to give the Longhorns a 68-66 win and send them to the Round of 64.

MARCH MADNESS INDEED Texas escapes NC State with 1 second to go 💯 pic.twitter.com/xObrmPWzRW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

Article Continues Below

Mark's shot saved Texas from what would have been an epic collapse after the Longhorns led by nine points with less than three minutes to go. However, when NC State amped up the pressure, Sean Miller's squad had a lot of trouble dealing with the press and continued to give the ball back to the Wolfpack. That is something that Miller and his staff will want to get cleaned up before Thursday.

Mark led Texas in scoring on the night with 17 points, shooting a respectable 7-for-14 from the field to get there. He drilled his fifth-career game-winner to send Texas into the Round of 64. Dailyn Swain added 13 despite a tough shooting night, and Chendall Weaver recorded his first-career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

On the NC State side, Darrion Williams scored 21 points to lead all scorers, and Quadir Copeland added 16 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Will Wade's team struggled to get over the finish line in close games all season long, and it ended up being its demise in the end.

Texas will take on No. 6 seed BYU on Thursday in Portland, and the Longhorns will feel like they have a good chance to make a run against a banged-up Cougars squad without Richie Saunders.