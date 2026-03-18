The Montreal Canadiens got back on track on Tuesday, snapping a two-game losing skid with a 3-2 overtime win against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The hero for the Habs was none other than Cole Caufield, who earned first-star honors after recording an assist and a goal for a two-point evening for the former Wisconsin Badgers star.

Caufield also hit the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career in the NHL with his incredible game-winning goal in OT (again).

The sequence leading to that score by Caufield is also worth admiring. Lane Hutson attracted the Bruins' attention before kicking a pass out to Nick Suzuki, who then got the puck to Caufield for an easy goal with just 22 seconds left in overtime.

GOAL CAUFIELD CALLS GAME 🗣️ Cole Caufield's 40th goal of the season is the @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/psg3RhQ3qr — NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2026

Of course, Canadiens fans are loving that goal and the ending.

“Of course his 40th would also be an OT winner 🔥🏒,” said a fan.

Article Continues Below

“YES CAUFIELD!!! What a shot to seal the deal!” another one commented.

“Say his name.Goal. Caufield. 🔥,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“Caufield is just incredible,” a comment read.

“GOAL COLEFEILD!!!,” said a different social media commenter.

Caufield also became just the first Montreal player since Vincent Damphousse in the 1993-94 NHL campaign to have at least 40 goals in a season.

The 25-year-old Caufield has now scored a goal in each of his last three games and five in his last seven outings. He will look to sustain that form this coming Thursday, when the resurgent Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.