The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a disappointing 2024-2025 season, which saw them finish four games under .500 at 39-43. Granted, the Mavs' lack of success can be squarely tied to injury.

After the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, the All-Star center quickly went down with a season-ending injury. And he wasn't alone. Kyrie Irving suffered a knee injury that cost him the rest of his season as well.

Without the team's top two players, there wasn't much optimism in Dallas.

But as the Mavs gear up for the 2025-2026 season, hope springs eternal. During media day on Monday, Davis detailed the team's lofty goals.

"Same thing as last year… Nothing [has] changed for me. The goal's still to bring a championship here… I'm happy to be here… I want to win here." Anthony Davis on his message to the Mavs fans heading into the season 🙌 (via @JoeyMistretta_) pic.twitter.com/9CRhNFbad5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 29, 2025

“The goal is still to bring a championship here. I think we have a good ball club,” Davis said.

“I think the biggest thing as a team is our health. Staying healthy. Other than that, I think we're fine. I'm happy to be here. I'm excited to be here and I want to win here.”

Initial reports on Irving's recovery had him ahead of schedule. However, Mavs' head coach Jason Kidd refuted those reports at Dallas' media day.

Davis hit the nail on the head about injuries. The big man has sustained several serious injuries throughout his career. That was part of the reason so many people were flabbergasted when the Mavericks traded Doncic for Davis.

But this team is built with the duo of Davis and Irving, who when healthy, are still among the best in the NBA. But they also have a lot of depth, particularly in the front court.

Derek Lively II blossomed last year, but even he got hurt. In his absence, Daniel Gafford proved he is a legit productive big man. With two-way player PJ Washington, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Brandon Williams, the Mavs have a legit shot at contending this year.

But it will all come down to health.