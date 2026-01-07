The Cleveland Guardians added another intriguing arm to their system Tuesday, adding an Italian pitcher to the organization’s development pipeline.

The Guardians signed the 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Ettore Giulianelli of Rimini, Italy, to a minor league contract, continuing the organization’s reputation for uncovering high-upside pitching talent outside traditional pipelines.

Giulianelli spent the offseason training at Tread Athletics in North Carolina after being released by the St. Louis Cardinals organization following the 2024 season. During that time, his velocity reportedly climbed significantly, drawing interest from multiple organizations across the league.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi shared news of the signing on X (formerly Twitter), referencing a bullpen video posted by Tread Athletics co-founder Ben Brewster that showcased Giulianelli’s offseason progress and notable velocity gains.

Italian baseball news: RHP Ettore Giulianelli of Rimini has signed a minor league contract with the Guardians, source says. @MLBNetwork @MLBItalia https://t.co/PTrhtvdQKL — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 7, 2026

The signing reflects Cleveland’s long-standing confidence in its development infrastructure. After previously sitting in the low 90s, publicly shared training data shows the pitcher reaching the upper 90s in recent sessions.

The Guardians’ minor league deal replaces an offseason agreement the right-hander had reached with an independent league club in Illinois, returning him to affiliated baseball with an organization widely respected for refining raw pitching talent.

International pitching prospects, particularly from Italy, remain rare, making Giulianelli a unique addition. His unconventional background, paired with a recent velocity surge, presents a low-risk opportunity for Cleveland to evaluate his potential as either a starter or reliever.

Cleveland’s pitching development system has produced consistent results over the past decade, and the front office has shown a willingness to invest in unconventional profiles. Giulianelli is expected to report to the team’s development complex during spring training before receiving a full-season assignment.

For the Guardians, the move represents another calculated gamble aligned with their broader philosophy. If the velocity gains carry over into game action, Giulianelli could quickly emerge as one of the system’s more fascinating arms.