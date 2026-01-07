Fans were stunned on Tuesday after the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh as coach. It was a shocking end to Harbaugh's 18-year stint with the team.

Harbaugh led the Ravens to the Super Bowl title in 2013. He, however, failed to replicate the success over the years, even with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson under center.

Players were also surprised by Harbaugh's exit, including New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who had a short but telling remark.

“Crazy world,” wrote Wilson on X.

The 37-year-old Wilson knows how it feels to be let go of a team despite leading it to a Super Bowl crown. He was traded by the Seattle Seahawks, which won the championship in 2014, to the Denver Broncos in 2022, although it was Wilson who reportedly wanted out.

Article Continues Below

The Ravens narrowly missed the playoffs after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild season-ender on Monday. It was a painful defeat, to say the least, but still, not many saw that Harbaugh would be axed.

In a statement, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti explained that they need a new direction after a “comprehensive evaluation” of the season. Baltimore ended with an 8-9 record.

The 63-year-old Harbaugh led Baltimore to the playoffs 12 times, molding the squad into a perennial contender. He compiled a 180-113 win-loss record in his long tenure with the Ravens.

Like Harbaugh, Wilson's future is uncertain. He lost his starting job after just a few games in his first stint with the Giants. He signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the squad in March.