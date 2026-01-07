Victor Wembanyama is not just one of the most unique talents in modern NBA history. He is also one of the most unique individuals in sports today. The San Antonio Spurs center is fiercely committed to his craft, but he also broadens his horizons with other hobbies and activities. Wembanyama spent more than a week at a Shaolin Temple in China last June, using the time to train his body in multiple ways. His stay included lessons in Shaolin Kung Fu, which actually came in handy in Tuesday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

The All-Star and two-time blocking king sprung into action during a break in between the first and second quarters. Basketballs got stuck in the net, prompting Wembanyama to unleash a high kick to knock them free. The man has many talents. His martial arts heroics translated to the court, as he scored a game-high 30 points in only 21 minutes.

Wemby karate kicked basketballs that were stuck in the net 🦵🏀pic.twitter.com/MkVg3y4qPI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 7, 2026

The Spurs (25-11) still fell victim to Cam Spencer and the Grizzlies (16-20), squandering a four-point lead with 1:39 left in the contest. The stinging 106-105 loss was not the return Wembanyama hoped for from a team standpoint, but he certainly left his mark inside Memphis' FedExForum.

The 22-year-old Frenchman did not look rusty whatsoever after missing the last two games with a hyperextended knee, displaying the kind of offensive dominance that has convinced many to label him a future NBA MVP. If Victor Wembanyama can stay healthy –has played in only 22 of 36 games this season — he should have a fantastic career.

And when he is done with basketball, the versatile big man can then turn his attention to mastering Shaolin Kung Fu. He will continue to absorb knowledge while the Spurs head back home to face the Los Angeles Lakers (23-11) on Wednesday.