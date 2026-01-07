The Golden State Warriors have had a fairly disappointing start to the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 19-18 ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Stephen Curry and the rest of the core not getting any younger, many have speculated that Golden State might look to make a trade in an attempt to salvage their season.

One name that has been floated repeatedly is that of Dallas Mavericks power forward Anthony Davis, and although that isn't yet completely off the board, it isn't looking particularly likely that something goes down either.

Recently, Christian Clark and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Warriors “have also discussed a Davis deal with the Mavericks, with team sources indicating that the door was not completely closed. Yet with the Warriors known to be staunchly against the notion of trading either Draymond Green ($25.8 million this season) or Jimmy Butler ($54.1 million), there is no realistic pathway to finding a deal that works financially.”

Article Continues Below

Indeed, if the Warriors are unwilling to part with Green, making a trade for Davis would seem to be virtually impossible from a financial perspective. While Green remains one of the NBA's best defenders and is forever embedded in the fabric of the Warriors' dynastic run, many fans have found that the dropoff in his offensive production would warrant trading him for a player like Davis at this point in his career.

For his part, Curry continues to produce at an elite level most nights, even as injury concerns have started to mount, and Butler also provides a stabilizing force for the Warriors on both ends of the floor, even if some fans would like to see his aggression on offense increase.

In any case, the Warriors and Bucks are slated to tip off on Wednesday at 10:00 pm ET from the Bay Area.