Unrivaled's second season is officially underway, but that doesn't mean the league is done adding players to its roster. The league announced Wednesday that it signed former WNBA guard Kiana Williams to its development pool, bringing the total number of players on that list to seven.

Williams joins a pool of Unrivaled players that includes Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith, Dallas Wings guards Aziaha James and Haley Jones, Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler, Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere, and Indiana Fever big Makayla Timpson. Unrivaled's official rosters currently hold 48 players, but the 3-on-3 league also houses a development pool to pull from in case any injuries occur.

Williams started the 2025 WNBA season with the Phoenix Mercury but only played in 11 contests, averaging 4.1 points in 9.7 minutes per game. Phoenix signed Williams to an unprotected contract on June 26 for $43,312, waived her in July to open up cap space and a roster spot, and then offered her two more seven-day contracts. The Mercury officially re-signed Williams to a rest-of-season contract in August.

The 26-year-old originally joined the W when she was drafted with the 18th overall pick in 2021 by the Seattle Storm. She also went on to have a stint with the Connecticut Sun in 2022 and a return to the Storm in 2024 before joining Phoenix. Before starting her professional career, Williams was a star point guard at Stanford and helped lead the Trojans to the national title in 2021, which was played in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.