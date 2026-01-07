The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for a difficult test in the NFC Wild Card game, as they host the San Francisco 49ers. They opened their week of practice on Wednesday with a sight for sore eyes if you are a Philly fan.

All-Pro offensive lineman Lane Johnson and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter were both practicing, albeit on a limited basis. Nevertheless, that is a great sign to begin the week.

Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert and Jalen Carter among the players limited for the #Eagles today. pic.twitter.com/uSVItAdWlT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

Johnson has not played since a 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions back in mid-November. The future Hall of Fame lineman missed the last seven weeks with a Lisfranc injury. Meanwhile, Carter missed the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders with a hip injury. That loss cost Philadelphia the No. 2 seed, which could force Philly onto the road if they defeat the 49ers on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

But the Eagles had already wrapped up the NFC East before that game kicked off. Head coach Nick Sirianni opted to bench several starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts. So, Carter never appeared to be truly in jeopardy for the playoff game against San Francisco.

It is worth noting that linebacker Nakobe Dean and tight end Dallas Goedert were also limited in practice.

Johnson has been a mainstay on Philly's O-Line since he was drafted in 2013. He has spent all 13 years of his career in the City of Brotherly Love, racking up six Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro nominations.

Carter, on the other hand, is still at the early stages of his career. He is finishing his third season in the NFL, having already made a name for himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the league. His presence will be needed against Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers' offense.