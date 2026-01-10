The Boston Red Sox have long been looking for help this offseason in several spots. Boston built up their rotation, and is also looking for infield help. A MLB insider believes that the Red Sox should be pushing hard this offseason to sign free agent Bo Bichette.

MLB.com writer Brent Maguire believes if Alex Bregman doesn't come back, it might not be as bad as some would think. The writer makes an argument that Bichette should be the team's top target in free agency.

“With Trevor Story entrenched at shortstop, Bichette could slide over to second base, a position he played for the first time in last year’s Fall Classic and one that he’s open to moving full time to,” Maguire wrote.

Bichette has spent his entire career playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. Bregman just finished his first season with Boston in 2025, after spending several years before that with the Houston Astros.

Why would Bo Bichette be a better fit for the Red Sox?

Article Continues Below

One of the obvious reasons why Bichette could and probably would be a better fit for Boston is due to his age. Bichette is a younger player than Bregman, with plenty of miles hopefully left on him. Bregman is clearly nearing the end of his strong career.

There's another reason though why Bichette is likely a stronger candidate. That has to due with motivation. The Blue Jays have worked to sign Bichette to a new contract, but clearly the infielder isn't satisfied with their offer up to this point.

Toronto then went and signed another infielder in free agency, in Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto. Okamoto is a versatile infielder who can play several different spots. That can't have made Bichette all that happy.

The Red Sox could have a chance with Bichette to sign a player with a bright future ahead of him, as well as someone who might have a bitter taste in his mouth at how things are ending with Toronto. Motivation goes a long way in sports, and the Red Sox could have something special if they can ink Bichette to a contract.