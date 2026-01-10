The Atlanta Falcons are welcoming a familiar face back, just in a different role. Matt Ryan, the former NFL MVP and legendary Falcons quarterback, has been named as the team's new president of football, according to Adam Schefter.

Falcons named franchise legend Matt Ryan their new president of football. pic.twitter.com/u8c8sS3LXI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

The news of Ryan's new position comes at the heels of the departure of two important members of the Falcons' staff. Raheem Morris was fired from his post as the head coach earlier this month after two seasons with the team, while ex-GM Terry Fontenot was also let go after five seasons with the team. With an open head coaching position, Ryan will play an important part in deciding who calls the shots for Atlanta on the sidelines.

Article Continues Below

Ryan is an important part of the Falcons' franchise. Drafted by Atlanta third overall in the 2008 NFL Draft, the Boston College product is generally considered as the greatest quarterback in the franchise's history. Ryan won MVP honors in 2016 and led Atlanta to the Super Bowl that season. While he ultimately fell short of the Lombardi, he piloted the team to multiple winning seasons and division titles as the quarterback.

Ryan retired in 2022 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts after he was traded by the Falcons. He finished his career 9th all-time in passing yards with 62,792 yards, 10th in passing touchdowns with 381, and 7th in passes completed with 5,551.

After his retirement, Ryan took on an analyst role on TV for a while. Now, Ryan will have full control on building the next chapter of the team. After years of playing a critical role for the team on the field, the ex-quarterback will experience managing a team from a different perspective.