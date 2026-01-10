The WNBA and the WNBPA are bracing for a flashpoint as free agency nears with the CBA now expired and talks growing tense across the league. Sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Alexa Philippou that both sides are open to discussing a possible moratorium. It would pause free agency, qualifying offers, and core designations as negotiations continue. That proposal is separate from CBA talks. Still, it shows how fragile this moment feels. Fans can sense it. The air feels tight under the arena lights.

The WNBPA put that tension into sharp words on Friday. In its statement, the union said, “At midnight, the 2020 WNBA-WNBPA Collective Bargaining Agreement will expire. Despite demonstrating our willingness to compromise in order to get a deal done, the WNBA and its teams have failed to meet us at the table with the same spirit and seriousness.” It added that the league has “remained committed to undervaluing player contributions, dismissing player concerns, and running out the clock.”

As the current WNBA CBA expires at midnight, the WNBPA issued a statement Friday criticizing the league’s handling of negotiations and reiterating players’ demands for revenue sharing, improved working conditions, and long-term protections. Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YxKifcmvQ7 — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 10, 2026

WNBA players draw a line

The WNBPA added, “Today’s display of an inflatable rat, a universal symbol of labor protest…calls attention to how the league and its teams have handled these negotiations.” The statement then warned that delays are “jeopardizing the livelihoods of players.” It also said they are damaging the trust and investment of fans as WNBA Free Agency hangs in the balance.

The union stressed its bond with supporters. “Players care deeply about their fans and take pride in honoring that loyalty every time they take the court,” it said. Then came the hard line. “This misguided approach will not work.” The WNBPA called for “a salary system tied to a meaningful share of the revenue.” It also demanded “professional working conditions” and protections for the next generation.

The language reflects how strained the moment has become as the WNBA and WNBPA navigate a CBA impasse with league operations hanging in the balance. The message ended without ambiguity. “Make no mistake. Pay equity is not optional and progress is long overdue.” A moratorium remains on the table as the deadline ticks closer. When the ball is finally put back in play, what breaks first?