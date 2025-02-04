After the initial shock of being traded to the Dallas Mavericks wore off, Anthony Davis could not help but feel excited about his new situation. While he and LeBron James formed an elite one-two punch with the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis is thrilled to begin working with Kyrie Irving.

Davis briefly spoke to the media after the team shootaround on Feb. 4. He admitted that, back when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, he and Irving discussed playing with each other. At the time Davis officially requested a trade from the Pelicans, Irving was with the Boston Celtics but set to become a free agent in the offseason.

“I'm very excited [to play with Kyrie Irving],” Davis said, via Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com. “Me and Ky talked about this, I think in 2018, when I asked for a trade from New Orleans. We've been waiting to play alongside each other for a very long time. Now we get that opportunity.”

The Mavericks are preparing to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Davis was present for his first team shootaround but will not play as he continues to deal with an abdominal muscle strain. However, Max Christie is expected to make his team debut.

In his 13th season, Davis is enjoying one of the best years of his career. Before suffering the abdominal injury, he averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks through his first 42 games of 2024-2025.

Irving, meanwhile, has not missed a beat in his 14th season. The shifty point guard remains one of the league's most dynamic playmakers, averaging 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Without Doncic on the team, he permanently returns to his former role as the primary ballhandler and scoring option.

New-look Mavericks after Anthony Davis trade

With the trade to Dallas, Davis got what he wished for. He will be able to shift back to power forward and play next to the Mavericks' center duo of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

Davis' inclusion makes the Mavericks' lineup noticeably bigger. P.J. Washington will presumably remain in the starting lineup but shift to small forward. Klay Thompson will also likely maintain his status as a starter next to Irving in the backcourt.

Christie will strengthen the Mavericks' formidable bench, which also includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Jaden Hardy, Quentin Grimes, and Dante Exum. Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Naji Marshall complete the team's frontcourt rotation behind Davis, Gafford and Lively. Dallas sent longtime forward Maxi Kleber to the Lakers as a part of the Doncic-Davis trade.