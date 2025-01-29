Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis has suffered an abdominal muscle strain and will miss approximately one week, the team announced on Wednesday.

The injury occurred in the team's 118-104 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. While it is unknown when in the game Davis suffered this injury, he was seen walking to the locker room during the first quarter holding his lower abdomen area with Lakers' personnel around him. He did not return to this game after originally being listed as questionable.

Upon undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Davis' injury will require him to miss a short period of time. With the Lakers in the midst of a six-game road trip, Davis will return to Los Angeles in order to receive treatment before being re-evaluated in one week.

Davis has been the Lakers' top-scoring option this season, as he has averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this season while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor. Although LeBron James was named an All-Star starter over him, Davis is expected to be named as one of the seven All-Star reserves from the Western Conference on Thursday night.

This has arguably been Davis' best season since joining the Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 season. Aside from leading the team in scoring, the MVP-caliber big man has been durable, playing in 42 of the team's 45 total games to this point.

With Davis now set to miss at least Los Angeles' next three games, it will be Jaxson Hayes who will need to step up in the frontcourt. In three games without Davis on the court this season, Hayes has averaged 6.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are extremely thin in the frontcourt, which is why Davis' absence is a concern. Leading up to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, Los Angeles has been in the market for another big man who could play alongside the nine-time All-Star and take pressure off him.

Nikola Vucevic and Jonas Valanciunas are two veteran centers that have been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is another player that has suddenly emerged as a prime trade candidate for LA, as the Lakers have held internal conversations about leveraging assets for Turner, league sources told ClutchPoints.

There is certainly more pressure on general manager Rob Pelinka and this front office to make a move in the wake of Davis' injury.

The Lakers are currently 26-19 on the season following their loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Los Angeles will look to get back in the win column without Davis on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards.