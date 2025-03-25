The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a final score of 120-101 on Monday night. It was a big victory for the Mavs, as they recaptured the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference standings with the win. The story of the night was Anthony Davis' return from injury, however.

Some have questioned Davis' decision to return since the Mavs' chances of making a deep postseason run without Kyrie Irving may be considered slim. AD, though, is not ready to give up on this team.

“I’m not the one to throw in the towel and sit down, I felt good enough to play,” Davis said following Monday's win, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life. “We got goals in mind. Even though we are undermanned, not 100% healthy. Guys are coming back, Live (Dereck Lively II) and Gaff (Daniel Gafford), I want to make sure I have rhythm if we are able to get in the play-in.”

In all reality, the doubts about the Mavs' 2024-25 postseason chances are understandable. It is risky to completely write off a team that fights extremely hard and still features Anthony Davis, though. If AD can stay healthy, and Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are able to return from their injuries soon, then perhaps the Mavericks will surprise the NBA world in the postseason.

How Anthony Davis played in return from injury

Davis ultimately recorded 12 points on 6-9 shooting from the field. The All-Star big man added six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in just over 26 minutes of action. Davis likely won't surpass the 30-minute mark anytime soon due to his minutes restriction. He still made a crucial impact on Monday night against the Nets.

It will be interesting to see if Anthony Davis ends up playing in the second of a back-to-back on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. The Mavericks will provide updates on Davis' status ahead of tip-off.