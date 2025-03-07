The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Dallas has a total of 10 players listed on the NBA injury report, however. Caleb Martin, who has yet to make his Mavs debut, is among the players on the injury report.

Mavericks injury report

Kyrie Irving (left knee sprain/ACL tear), Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kai Jones (left quad strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist sprain) and PJ Washington (right ankle sprain) are all listed as out for Friday's game.

Martin (right hip strain) and Dante Exum (right foot contusion) are both questionable. The Mavs are certainly hopeful both players will be available amid the plethora of injuries on the roster.

The Mavericks acquired Martin as part of a deal that sent Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers before the NBA trade deadline. As mentioned, though, the 29-year-old has yet to appear in a game with the Mavs since the trade came to fruition. Martin was upgraded to doubtful before ultimately being ruled out ahead of the Mavs' 137-107 defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Here is everything we know about Caleb Martin's injury status for Friday night's game vs. the Grizzlies.

Caleb Martin's injury status for Mavericks-Grizzlies game

As of this story's writing, Martin is still listed as questionable for the game. There seems to be a realistic opportunity of Martin playing, though.

He was upgraded to doubtful before Wednesday's contest after previously consistently being ruled out. Although he did not play, the upgrade suggested he was on the right track.

Now that Martin has been upgraded once again, this time to questionable, he will likely make his debut on either Friday night or soon after.

Grizzlies injury report

The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report for Friday's game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (left ankle sprain), Yuki Kawamura (G League – Two Way) and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery recovery) are all out. Meanwhile, Santi Aldama (right calf strain) and John Konchar (right knee soreness) are both listed as questionable.

The Grizzlies and Mavericks will go head-to-head at 7:30 PM EST.