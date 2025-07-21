The Dallas Mavericks entered the 2025 NBA offseason with one goal in mind: build a new core around Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Cooper Flag, and Kyrie Irving while finding complementary pieces to address last year’s collapse. After making a run to the 2024 Western Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Dallas exited the 2025 playoffs earlier than expected. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second play-in game, ending their season and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

They were also the first team since the 2019–20 Golden State Warriors to miss the playoffs after reaching the finals the previous season. Therefore, this summer, the Mavericks opted for continuity with subtle tweaks rather than a roster overhaul. Kyrie Irving re-upped on a new three-year deal, D’Angelo Russell was brought in to replace Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dante Exum returns to add backcourt defense and versatility. While these moves solidify the backcourt, frontcourt questions still linger. Let’s break it all down – season recap, mistakes, positional needs, every move, and free agency grades.

Dallas Mavericks grades for 2025 free agency additions

Kyrie Irving agrees to 3-year extension

The Mavericks’ top priority was securing Kyrie Irving long-term, and they got it done. Irving’s three-year deal, worth ~$119 million, keeps their backcourt elite. The 33-year-old suffered a torn ACL in his left knee back in March and did not return for the remainder of the Mavericks’ season. He underwent successful surgery shortly thereafter and has been recovering since then. Although Irving recently said he's not going to guarantee that he'll be back before the playoffs, saying he wants to make sure he's fully healthy before he's back on the court, Mark Cuban said he expects Irving to be back because “he lives to ball.”

Still, concerns linger about Irving’s durability and his ability to lead as the primary ball handler. Defensively, he remains a liability against bigger guards. This was a necessary move to stay competitive, though it came at a steep price and didn’t address defense.

Grade: A-

D’Angelo Russell agrees to 2-year deal

The Dallas Mavericks have made their first major free agency splash of the 2025 offseason by agreeing to terms with D’Angelo Russell. The 29-year-old guard has agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with Dallas, according to ESPN. After a rocky season that saw the franchise stumble through self-inflicted chaos, the Mavericks now turn to Russell as a stopgap solution in the backcourt.

Russell is not a defensive upgrade over Dinwiddie, but he’s a better passer and a more efficient shooter. His playoff inconsistency remains a concern, and fitting three ball-dominant guards into one rotation will require creative coaching.

Grade: B

Dante Exum returns on 1-year deal

Dante Exum was a quiet success story for Dallas last season. After returning from years in Europe, he became a dependable role player and strong point-of-attack defender. Exum, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, completed his ninth NBA season in 2024–25 and his second stint with Dallas. He averaged 8.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 20 appearances while shooting 47.8% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc. He played 18.6 minutes per game and provided a steady two-way presence when healthy.

BREAKING: Dante Exum has agreed to a one year deal to return to Dallas#MFFL pic.twitter.com/OkLSGay4qU — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bringing him back on a one-year deal adds defensive value, lineup flexibility, and veteran poise.

Grade: B+

Dwight Powell returns

A long-time Maverick and locker-room leader, Powell’s return is less about minutes and more about continuity. He provides emergency center depth that has declined. Powell struggles defensively against athletic bigs and offers minimal rim protection.

If his deal is for the minimum or close to it, it’s acceptable. But if the Mavs expect him to play real minutes, it's a red flag.

Grade: C

Mavericks 2025 Offseason departures

Spencer Dinwiddie departs for the Hornets

Dinwiddie’s departure closes a mixed chapter. He provided valuable scoring in his return to Dallas but was erratic in the playoffs. His shot selection and decision-making were polarizing, and his fit alongside Luka and Kyrie was never seamless.

Free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie has agreed to a one-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, sources tell ESPN. Dinwiddie averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists as a starter for the Mavs a season ago and provides a reliable scorer, passer and leader for a young Hornets backcourt. pic.twitter.com/piYDtPQOxt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Letting Dinwiddie walk made room for D’Angelo Russell. However, Dallas loses a player who, on his best nights, could carry second-unit scoring.

Grade: B-

2024–25 Season recap: When depth faltered

The Mavericks posted a 39–43 regular-season record and secured the 10th spot in the Western Conference. They lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second play-in game, ending their season and missing the playoffs.

The Dallas Mavericks' defensive rating in the 2024 NBA playoffs was 111.9, according to StatMuse. This ranked them 12th among playoff teams. In the 2024-25 regular season, their defensive rating was 113.0, according to StatMuse, which was 20th in the league.

Their overall offensive rating for the 2024-25 regular season and their points scored per game ranked them 15th in the league at 114.2. Despite a few strong re-signings and new deals, the Mavericks haven’t addressed their two biggest issues: Rim protection and Wing defense

Lively showed upside but needs a veteran partner. Powell is not the answer. Dallas could explore trade options or remaining free agents like Mo Bamba or Precious Achiuwa for athleticism and shot-blocking.

On the wing, Dallas is still thin behind Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Trading for a defensive specialist like Taurean Prince and Jae’Sean Tate could help balance the roster.