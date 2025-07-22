Star Dallas Mavericks shooter Klay Thompson continues to live his best life, and the universe cannot do anything about it.

Thompson recently made headlines after it was revealed that he is dating rapper Megan Thee Stallion. While the pair may seem like an unlikely one due to their contrasting personality types, plenty of fans of both basketball and music appear to be all in on the celebrity couple.

When he is not busy with the award-winning artist or sinking 70 3-pointers in a row, the 35-year-old Thompson is out here having other amazing experiences. On Monday, he threw the first pitch for the Texas Rangers in their game against the Athletics at Globe Life Field.

Klay Thompson paints the zone for a first pitch strike 😤 pic.twitter.com/gruy6tIwmR — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is an absolute shocker that the Mavericks guard didn't hold up his four fingers after his impressive throw.

The Rangers beat the Athletics, 7-2, led by the returning Josh Jung, who batted a home run and scored three times.

Ironically, Texas battled the Athletics in the game, a team that Thompson is very familiar with, as they once shared a city with the team he played for 13 seasons, the Golden State Warriors. In fact, the four-time champion also threw the first pitch when the Athletics hosted the San Francisco Giants at the Sutter Health Park in 2017. Yes, it was also a strike.

However, Thompson's favorite baseball team growing up was the Boston Red Sox, idolizing the likes of Nomar Garciaparra, Pedro Martinez, Manny Ramirez, and David Ortiz.

In his first season with the Mavericks, Thompson averaged 14.0 points on a career-worst 41.2% shooting from the field. He also tallied 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Dallas failed to make the playoffs with a 39-43 record.

While he has slowed down due to major injuries, Thompson remains a vital weapon for the Mavericks. Besides, whatever happens, he can always get comfort from Megan Thee Stallion. Because if there's something Thompson has proven time and again, he doesn't strike out in life.