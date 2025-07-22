The Chicago Cubs are in the market for starting pitching and the Kansas City Royals figure to be trade deadline sellers.

With the Royals currently visiting Wrigley Field, it could be a match made in heaven, and the Cubs have checked in with their opponents about their starters.

“The Cubs have checked in with the Royals ahead of the trade deadline, sources say,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday. “This is not a surprise. The Cubs need pitching; KC is more likely to move Seth Lugo (starting tomorrow at Wrigley) than All-Star LHP Kris Bubic.”

Chicago's top deadline priority is known to be starting pitching and the team has been linked to just about every big-name starter expected to be available. The top-end of the Cubs' rotation, led by Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, has been solid, but with Jameson Taillon on the injured list and Justin Steele out the rest of the season, they need more.

Bubic is one of the most high-profile names available. He has made 19 starts for the Royals this year, pitching to a 2.39 ERA and 1.144 WHIP. He will, however, come at a high cost. Bubic is making only $3 million this year and has another season of team control before hitting free agency.

Lugo has been similarly brilliant this year, accumulating a 2.94 ERA and 1.093 WHIP. He has a $15 million player option for next year and is already in his age 35 season. Regardless, that type of production will require something significant in return.

The good news for the Cubs is that they have high-end trade chips. The team has five MLB top-100 prospects and three of them are in Triple-A, indicating a potentially lower risk and the ability to help a Major League team as soon as this season.

Like most teams, the Cubs are also looking for bullpen help and have inquired about Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. But for now, the top priority is the rotation.