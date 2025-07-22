The Chicago Cubs are in the market for starting pitching and the Kansas City Royals figure to be trade deadline sellers.

With the Royals currently visiting Wrigley Field, it could be a match made in heaven, and the Cubs have checked in with their opponents about their starters.

“The Cubs have checked in with the Royals ahead of the trade deadline, sources say,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday. “This is not a surprise. The Cubs need pitching; KC is more likely to move Seth Lugo (starting tomorrow at Wrigley) than All-Star LHP Kris Bubic.”

Chicago's top deadline priority is known to be starting pitching and the team has been linked to just about every big-name starter expected to be available. The top-end of the Cubs' rotation, led by Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, has been solid, but with Jameson Taillon on the injured list and Justin Steele out the rest of the season, they need more.

Bubic is one of the most high-profile names available. He has made 19 starts for the Royals this year, pitching to a 2.39 ERA and 1.144 WHIP. He will, however, come at a high cost. Bubic is making only $3 million this year and has another season of team control before hitting free agency.

Lugo has been similarly brilliant this year, accumulating a 2.94 ERA and 1.093 WHIP. He has a $15 million player option for next year and is already in his age 35 season. Regardless, that type of production will require something significant in return.

The good news for the Cubs is that they have high-end trade chips. The team has five MLB top-100 prospects and three of them are in Triple-A, indicating a potentially lower risk and the ability to help a Major League team as soon as this season.

Like most teams, the Cubs are also looking for bullpen help and have inquired about Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. But for now, the top priority is the rotation.

More Chicago Cubs News
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) high fives first baseman Michael Toglia (4) after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: Cubs linked to Eugenio Suarez consolation prize at trade deadlineColin Loughran ·
Kansas City Royals left fielder John Rave (16) circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park.
Royals player with late Cubs fan father reacts to hitting Wrigley Field home runRussell Steinberg ·
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.
Brewers overtake Cubs in NL Central with 11th straight winMike Gianakos ·
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (32) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park.
Cubs option reliever in hopes of bolstering rotationMike Gianakos ·
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Petco Park.
Seiya Suzuki making 1st-career CF start for Cubs after Pete Crow-Armstrong scratchScotty White ·
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) fields a ground ball against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field.
MLB rumors: Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes drawing interest from 3 playoff contendersBenjamin Adducchio ·