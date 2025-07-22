A few months ago, the Dallas Mavericks were on top of the basketball world. Luka Doncic had just led them to the NBA Finals. He cemented his place as one of the league’s brightest superstars. He gave Mavs fans a taste of hope they hadn’t felt since the Dirk Nowitzki era. However, that joy was short-lived. In a move that shocked fans and pundits alike, general manager Nico Harrison traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal that drew immediate backlash. The return didn’t match the magnitude of the player being dealt. For a franchise that had its franchise player, the pivot left many questioning Harrison’s vision.

Offseason Chaos and a Lottery Lifeline

Nico Harrison struggled to find the right words after trading Doncic. Frankly, many seem to feel he deserved what came to him. After all, sending away a 26-year-old superstar who had just carried Dallas to the NBA Finals was a move that clashed violently with any so-called “win-now” strategy.

The Mavericks already had a win-now roster. Doncic was the engine of it. Even if there were valid concerns about his conditioning or defensive effort, Harrison’s real failure was not shopping the franchise cornerstone more aggressively. Settling for the Lakers’ underwhelming offer felt like a panic move, not a calculated pivot.

Then came the lottery stroke of luck: Dallas jumped the odds and landed the No. 1 pick. Of course, not even they cold mess this up as they selected Cooper Flagg. Instead of acknowledging the randomness, Harrison spun it as part of some master plan.

The vision, apparently: trade away your best player, lose your way into lottery odds, hit on a 1.8 percent chance, and pretend it was all intentional. Did Harrison just rewrited history in real time? Absolutely not. Luck is not a skill, but hey, maybe they can actually, proactively improve this team with one more move.

Here we will look at and discuss the perfect move that the Dallas Mavericks must still make in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Bring Back Seth Curry

The Mavericks may have stumbled into Flagg, but they now need intentional, targeted moves to stabilize the roster and reestablish fan trust. In that spirit, their perfect move this offseason is simple and smart: re-sign Seth Curry.

Curry remains one of the NBA’s deadliest shooters. Last season, he led the league in three-point percentage (45.6 percent) with the Charlotte Hornets. That's a remarkable feat given the team’s disjointed offense and LaMelo Ball’s injury troubles. When Ball was on the floor, Curry made a scorching 53.8 percent of his threes off passes from the point guard. Imagine what he could do in a more structured, star-driven offense. That's exactly the kind Dallas plans to build around Flagg, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and whoever else survives the post-Doncic reshuffle.

This isn’t about adding a star. It’s about adding a weapon. Curry ranks No. 7 in NBA history in three-point accuracy (43.3 percent) and thrives both as a catch-and-shoot sniper and an off-the-dribble threat. His gravity on the perimeter opens up spacing for drivers and slashers. His low-usage style makes him an ideal bench piece on a team that will be figuring out its new offensive identity.

Fit and Familiarity

Dallas isn’t new territory for Curry. He played three previous stints with the Mavericks, and in these instances, he shot at least over 36 percent from deep while proving to be a seamless fit alongside ball-dominant guards. He knows the city. He understands the expectations. Most importantly, he’d be walking into a rotation that needs his exact skill set.

Outside of Irving and Flagg, Dallas is full of question marks. Curry provides clarity. Even if he plays only 15–20 minutes per night, his presence as a floor-spacer will be crucial. That's especially true when opposing defenses key in on the Mavericks’ primary scorers.

In addition, let’s not overlook the psychological boost this move could offer. Reuniting with Curry, who is someone familiar, productive, and beloved by fans, could help steady a franchise reeling from an identity crisis.

Curry’s Limitations Are Worth It

Yes, there are weaknesses in Curry’s game. He’s undersized. He’s not a high-level playmaker. And defensively, he won’t win any awards. That said, at this point in his career, Curry doesn’t need to be more than a specialist. Right now, few players specialize better than he does.

Dallas has enough defensive personnel to cover for him in bench units, and his offensive value easily offsets the concerns. In a summer where cap space is tight and free-agent depth is thin, getting an elite shooter who wants to be in Dallas should be a no-brainer.

Stop the Bleeding, Start the Rebuild Right

The Mavericks cannot undo the damage done with the Doncic trade. That mistake will loom large for years, especially if the Lakers make a deep run with Luka leading the way. Still, they can start to write a new narrative, one that doesn’t feel like gaslighting.

Bringing back Seth Curry won’t erase the past, but it will help the future. It’s a practical, low-risk, high-reward signing that brings elite shooting, veteran poise, and a sense of familiarity to a team desperate for stability.