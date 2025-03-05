No team in the NBA has had to deal with as many injuries as the Dallas Mavericks this season, but they finally got some positive news on that front on Tuesday. Two-way wing Caleb Martin, who has been out due to a hip injury, has been upgraded to doubtful for Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

Even though it's still unlikely that Martin is ready to go on Wednesday night, this upgrade is still a positive sign that he could be back soon. He has not played for Dallas since being traded there in a deal that sent Quentin Grimes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mavericks need all the help that they can get at this point after yet another brutal injury blow. Injuries have defined the season in Dallas, dating all the way back to Luka Doncic's calf strain on Christmas Day. Of course, Doncic is now gone, but the injuries have continued to pile up.

Anthony Davis got injured in his Mavericks debut despite tearing up the court in his first two quarters in a Dallas uniform. Big men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively are also out with injuries, while do-it-all forward PJ Washington is struggling with an ankle sprain.

Earlier on Tuesday, the biggest blow of them all was levied against the Mavericks. Star point guard Kyrie Irving left Monday night's loss to the Sacramento Kings with what was initially described as a knee sprain, but was later revealed to be a torn ACL that will end his season and likely will bleed into next season.

The Mavericks are still scrapping to get into the play-in in the Western Conference, but it will be very difficult without essentially their five best players. Getting Martin back will help them add some versatility and two-way productivity, but it will still be an uphill battle for them with the amount of star power that they are missing.