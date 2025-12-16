The Pittsburgh Steelers earned their second-straight victory with a 28-15 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. This was despite the fact that the Steelers were playing with a brand new left tackle.

Due to a number of injuries, Pittsburgh was forced to call upon Dylan Cook from their practice squad. While Monday Night marked Cook's first ever NFL start, head coach Mike Tomlin came away impressed, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“I definitely thought he was above the line, but it was also our job to assist him schematically,” Tomlin said. “Both things happened. He's another example of a guy upholding the standard. We've absorbed some attrition to say the least at that position. He was part of a winning effort tonight. He's deserving of congratulations for that.”

Article Continues Below

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers did take three sacks on Monday. But he still managed to put together a strong performance, completing 22-of-27 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Furthermore, the Steelers gained 135 yards and two touchdowns with their run game.

Of course, Cook won't get all that credit for that offensive success. But stepping up in a pinch and performing admirably has caught the eye of Pittsburgh decision makers. Cook had been in the NFL since 2022 and made the Steelers' 2023 roster. However, it wasn't until Week 15 he finally got his opportunity.

Now 8-6, the Steelers are in prime playoff positioning. They likely don't want a practice squad player at left tackle down the stretch. But perhaps Cook's performance against the Dolphins moves him up the depth chart.