Digging a decade-old pair of Reeboks out of a trophy case is not the usual prelude to an NFL comeback, but that is exactly how Philip Rivers’ second act with the Indianapolis Colts began.

When the team called needing a 44-year-old lifeline at quarterback, the former Pro Bowler literally reached into his display case to find something he could wear for his workout, then turned that impromptu session into a contract and a starting job five years after he last played.

Once he was actually back on the field, the rust barely showed. Rivers made his first NFL appearance in 1,800 days and delivered a steady 120 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception in an 18-16 loss to the Seahawks, giving a banged-up Colts quarterback room exactly what it desperately needed: competence and calm.

His return, however, carries benefits far beyond the box score. As Front Office Sports detailed, coming out of retirement resets Rivers’ NFL health and dental coverage, a collectively bargained perk for “vested” players with at least three accrued seasons.

Rivers originally walked away in January 2021, which meant his post-career coverage was set to expire in August 2026. By suiting up again now and then retiring after this season, that window would instead run from September 2026 through August 2031, an enormous practical gain for a family of 12.

He and his wife, Tiffany, have 10 children, with the oldest still eligible to stay on the family plan for a few more years under the Affordable Care Act, making robust insurance a very real concern despite Rivers’ reported $244 million in career earnings.

Even from the other sideline, the comeback has turned heads. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan admitted he was impressed by Rivers’ debut in Seattle, saying the veteran “gives [the Colts] a chance to win” and joking that he told Rivers it was “cool” he was returning before remembering San Francisco would have to face him in Week 16.

For Rivers, though, this late-career chapter is about more than nostalgia. It is one more chance to compete, and one very practical way to protect his wife and 10 kids long after he finally walks away for good.