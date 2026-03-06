Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg is expected to be available Friday night when Dallas faces the Boston Celtics, while veteran guard Klay Thompson appears on the team’s latest injury report as probable.

Dallas released its updated report ahead of the matchup at TD Garden, listing Thompson as probable with a right adductor contusion. Flagg, meanwhile, did not appear on the injury report after recently returning from a left midfoot sprain that sidelined him for nearly a month.

The 19-year-old rookie returned to action Thursday night in Dallas’ 115-114 loss to the Orlando Magic. Flagg finished with 18 points, six assists, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal while shooting 7-for-22 from the field and 1-for-4 from three-point range across 26 minutes.

Flagg has emerged as one of the Mavericks’ key contributors during his rookie campaign. Across 50 games this season, the forward is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 30.1% from three-point range in 33.9 minutes per game.

Thompson also delivered a strong performance in Thursday’s narrow loss, leading Dallas with 24 points. The 36-year-old added four rebounds, one assist and one steal while knocking down 7-of-12 attempts from beyond the arc in 26 minutes.

Now in his second season with Dallas, Thompson is averaging 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 55 games, including eight starts. The veteran guard is shooting 39.1% from the field and 38.4% from three-point range while playing 22 minutes per game.

Mavericks injury report features multiple absences ahead of Celtics matchup

The Mavericks enter Friday’s contest with a 21-41 record as they continue to navigate a roster impacted by multiple injuries.

Dallas’ full injury report includes several key players:

Marvin Bagley III — Doubtful (neck sprain)

Moussa Cisse — Questionable (G League two-way)

Daniel Gafford — Doubtful (right ankle injury management)

Kyrie Irving — Out (left knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II — Out (right foot surgery)

John Poulakidas — Questionable (G League two-way)

Tyler Smith — Questionable (G League two-way)

Klay Thompson — Probable (right adductor contusion)

Brandon Williams — Probable (left quad contusion)

Dallas will face a Celtics team that enters the matchup at 41-21, holding the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Boston will receive a major boost with star forward Jayson Tatum making his return from the Achilles injury he suffered during last year’s postseason.

Friday’s game marks the start of a challenging stretch for the Mavericks as they look to stabilize their rotation while dealing with multiple injuries.

Tipoff between the Mavericks and Celtics is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden, with the game set to be broadcast nationally on ESPN.