The 2026 iteration of the World Baseball Classic is here, and once again, Team USA is fielding a stacked roster. Due to how stacked the roster is, a few players inevitably have to take a backseat. But among those who are going to feature prominently is Boston Red Sox burgeoning star Roman Anthony, who started at left field for USA's clash against Brazil on Friday for their first game of pool play.

Anthony has come such a long way. He impressed in his half season in the big leagues for the Red Sox, recording a mightily impressive fWAR total of 2.7 in just 71 games. He slashed .292/.396/.493, and he was such a natural at the plate and on the field that it's easy to forget that he's only 21 years of age.

And due to his breakout for the Red Sox, he received the national team call-up for the WBC — which is an incredible honor considering how many talented peers he has in the outfield. For him to start goes to show just how much the USA brass is impressed with him.

Anthony then expressed how surreal this experience is, especially this early in his big-league career.

“Growing up as a kid watching this event… when I got that call and now being here, it's been unbelievable,” Anthony said, via MLB Network.

Roman Anthony looks to spearhead USA to World Baseball Classic supremacy

USA is on a revenge tour in the WBC, as they are looking to avenge their loss to Team Japan back in 2023. Anthony will then get the responsibility of trying to be the man who locks down the left field position and makes it his to lose.

The raw talent Anthony possesses is palpable, and he was so lauded as a prospect for good reason. And now, he'll be looking to get Team USA over the hump in the WBC.