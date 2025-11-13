DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 123-114 by the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. For Cooper Flagg, the matchup represented his first opportunity to play against Suns star Devin Booker. Although Booker played well, Flagg did record a jaw-dropping block against the veteran guard.

After the Suns-Mavericks game, Flagg shared his thoughts on Booker's style of play.

“Yeah, I mean he's incredible,” Flagg said of Booker. “He plays at a really unique pace. He plays at his own speed, gets to his spots. He doesn't let the defense dictate where he goes. He's dictating the play at all times, so he's a tough guy to guard. We had to throw a lot of different looks at him. He made a lot of really good plays tonight, so lot of credit to him.”

Booker ultimately finished the game with 26 points to lead all scorers. He added nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in an all-around strong performance. Flagg, meanwhile, scored 16 points and recorded six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

It was an intriguing matchup as the current superstar played against a future superstar. Booker has been the guy in Phoenix for years, while Flagg is the future face of the Mavericks.

Flagg's rookie season has come with adversity so far, but he's handling the situation well. Dallas' 3-9 record has them sitting second to last in the Western Conference standings, yet Flagg is beginning to find his rhythm on the floor. The Mavs will look to jump back into the win column on Friday night against the Clippers in Dallas.