In the final minute of the Dallas Mavericks' 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, “Fire Nico” chants could be heard loud and clear throughout the American Airlines Center. The fans ultimately received what they wanted on Tuesday, as the Mavs fired general manager Nico Harrison. There were rumors of player frustration as a result of the chants, though, and head coach Jason Kidd even said that Monday's chants were “disrespectful.” Kidd also revealed how Flagg handled the chants.

“I would just say look at his game. Simple answer,” Kidd told reporters ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. “He’s very mature for an 18-year-old. If you were to grade his game, it was one of his best. He’s a winner, he wants to win. He wants his teammates to make every shot… He’s 18, but he’s not afraid.”

Flagg scored 26 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists in the competitive defeat. Kidd was impressed with the way Flagg played despite the adversity.

With Harrison now fired, the Mavs are looking forward to the end of the “Fire Nico” chant era. Still, Flagg's maturity at only 18 years old has been undeniable.

“He's been great,” PJ Washington said of Flagg, before adding that he believes the 18-year-old will become a great player.

The Mavericks are going with a fresh start in a sense as the franchise moves on from Harrison. Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks will now be able to strictly place their focus on winning games while not having to deal with negative chants in their home arena from the fans.