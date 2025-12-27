The Philadelphia 76ers have been in many clutch games this season; in fact, entering their Friday night clash against the Chicago Bulls, they were tied for second-most such games in the NBA with 20. The Bulls were also part of many close games themselves at 19 heading into their contest against the 76ers, so it made sense that a game between the two was going to go down the wire once more.

However, there is something about matchups against the Bulls that have the 76ers in a choke hold come crunch time. On Friday night, the 76ers couldn't throw a pebble into the ocean late in the game as Chicago went off on a 10-0 run in the final 2:31 of the game sparked by an emphatic jam from Jalen Smith to hand Philly a 109-102 defeat.

The 76ers missed their final six shot attempts of the night, and they couldn't make up for it with any stops on the defensive end. The offensive rebounds they allowed Tre Jones to get, in particular, were the major killers for them on the night.

76ers fans express ire towards Nick Nurse

Article Continues Below

This is the kind of loss that gets any fanbase irate; 76ers fans are known to be one of the most outspoken in the NBA, and they certainly made their feelings towards head coach Nick Nurse known.

“FIRE NICK MUTHAF**KIN NURSE NOW @sixers !!!!! WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. WE HAVE A GREAT TEAM AND GREAT STARTERS AND A GREAT BENCH…AND SOMEHOW WE KEEP LOSING VERY WINNABLE GAMES,” X user @DuffJuice30 wrote.

“Time for Nick Nurse to get canned It’s crazy how bad we look with PG, Joel and Maxey on the floor at the same time,” @HarryKenne40225 added.

“nick nurse needs to be fired and we need to find a competent coach so we can build continuity,” @gl6ryone furthered.