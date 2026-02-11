The Dallas Mavericks might be having a rough night in the desert, but Cooper Flagg just provided a “welcome to the league” moment for anyone standing in his way, including one of the NBA's most notorious agitators.

With the Mavericks trailing the Phoenix Suns late in the third quarter on Tuesday night, the rookie sensation reminded the Footprint Center crowd exactly why he was the most hyped prospect in years.

The sequence began on the defensive end when Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green tried to challenge the rim, only to meet the “Landlord” himself. Daniel Gafford swatted the attempt away, igniting a fast break that left the Suns scrambling.

GAFFORD SWAT. FLAGG SLAM 😲 What a sequence by Dallas! pic.twitter.com/3iRpLxgJrD — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2026

Article Continues Below

Flagg caught the ball in stride and barreled down the lane. Standing between him and the basket was Dillon Brooks, a veteran known for his physical play and defensive intensity. Brooks tried to hold his ground, but Flagg simply powered through the contact, effectively “bullying” the veteran out of the way before throwing down a vicious two-handed slam.

The highlight was a rare bright spot in what has otherwise been a difficult game for Dallas. At the time of the dunk, the Phoenix Suns held a commanding 62-41 lead with under two minutes remaining in the third frame. Despite the scoreboard, the Mavericks bench erupted, and even the Phoenix fans couldn't help but acknowledge the sheer athleticism of the 19-year-old.

Cooper Flagg has been a lone statistical bright spot for a Dallas squad currently mired in a seven-game losing streak. Entering Tuesday, he was averaging 20.3 points per game, and he continued that production against Phoenix, tallying 22 points as the game headed into the final stretch.