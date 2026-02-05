The Dallas Mavericks have had a down season, with Cooper Flagg providing the few highlights. After Flagg achieved another rookie milestone, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst discussed him and speculated that he might go further than Luka Dončić ever did, according to getUp.

"It's very possible Cooper Flagg could end up being a better player and a better franchise leader than Luka Doncic. … [Coop] is an exciting of a young player as we've seen in this league in 25 years." – Brian Windhorst (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/xTgceeoYms — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2026

Windhorst believes Flagg will be a better franchise leader and player than Doncic was. Furthermore, he praised his offense and defense, and discussed the Doncic trade and the recent Mavs' trades. For context, the Mavericks traded Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in a major eight-player deal that saw them net several first-round picks. While the Mavericks' trade plans are still in fruition, Flagg will be the core piece of the team.

Article Continues Below

With Davis gone, Flagg leads the Mavs with 20.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor. Additionally, he has taken on a more leadership role on the court, while remaining the top option. It was not that long ago that Flagg went off for 49 points, and he has consistently helped the Mavs stay afloat.

As the Mavericks struggle at 19-31, Flagg remains part of the future and could evolve to become something more. Although the Mavs are only 3.5 games behind the final play-in spot, the Davis trade indicates they are retooling and pushing for more traction next season. The Mavericks are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

As Kyrie Irving continues to recover from a torn ACL, Flagg will remain the top option for the Mavericks. Flagg's versatility could make the duo a dynamic pair when Irving eventually returns. For now, the standout rookie will continue to carry the Mavs on his back, while growing as a player.