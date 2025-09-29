DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks feature multiple players who were drafted from Duke, such as Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively II. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and PJ Washington attended Kentucky. They may all be teammates now, but their college basketball rivalry has apparently led to some healthy competition on the floor.

“I can definitely say that Duke versus Kentucky is already started before the season even started,” Lively told reporters on Monday during Media Day. “It's actually great having that little bit of competitive nature in the locker room and makes it that much more better when we play five-on-five.”

Flagg echoed a similar sentiment.

“A lot of Duke pride,” Flagg said. “When we started Media Day we were all doing pictures and Kyrie and AD are going back and forth between Kentucky and Duke, so it's funny. Everybody has their own thing.”

Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Lively was selected 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he was later traded to the Mavericks. The future is bright with young players such as Flagg and Lively on the roster. Of course, veterans such as Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and PJ Washington will lead the way.

Some of the Mavs may have attended different colleges — even some schools that are rivals — but the players are using it as healthy motivation during five-on-five scrimmages. Fans can expect the players to come together now that they are on the same team with one goal, which is to lead Dallas to its first championship since 2011.